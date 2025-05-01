Which of the following types of receivables is considered a source of cash for a company?
A
Collection of accounts receivable
B
Issuance of notes receivable
C
Increasing allowance for doubtful accounts
D
Writing off uncollectible receivables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are considered assets because they are expected to be converted into cash in the future.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of activity related to receivables. Determine which activity directly results in cash inflow for the company.
Option 1: Collection of accounts receivable - This involves receiving payment from customers for amounts owed, which directly increases the company's cash balance.
Option 2: Issuance of notes receivable - This involves creating a formal agreement for payment in the future, but it does not immediately result in cash inflow.
Option 3 and 4: Increasing allowance for doubtful accounts and writing off uncollectible receivables - These are accounting adjustments that affect the valuation of receivables but do not generate cash inflow.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian