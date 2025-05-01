Which of the following items is classified as a receivable on the balance sheet?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Prepaid Insurance
C
Inventory
D
Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from credit sales or other transactions. They are classified as current assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze each option provided: Review the definitions of Accounts Receivable, Prepaid Insurance, Inventory, and Accounts Payable to determine which fits the classification of a receivable.
Accounts Receivable: This represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is classified as a receivable on the balance sheet.
Prepaid Insurance: This represents payments made in advance for insurance coverage. It is classified as a prepaid expense, not a receivable.
Inventory and Accounts Payable: Inventory is a current asset representing goods available for sale, while Accounts Payable is a liability representing amounts owed to suppliers. Neither is classified as a receivable.
