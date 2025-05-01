Which of the following is NOT one of the three main forms of legal ownership of a business?
A
Corporation
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Franchise
D
Partnership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the three main forms of legal ownership of a business: Corporation, Sole Proprietorship, and Partnership. These are the primary structures used to legally organize businesses.
Corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners. It provides limited liability protection to its shareholders and is often used for larger businesses.
Sole Proprietorship: This is the simplest form of business ownership, where the business is owned and operated by one individual. The owner is personally liable for all debts and obligations of the business.
Partnership: A partnership involves two or more individuals who share ownership of a business. Partners share profits, losses, and responsibilities, and they may have unlimited liability depending on the type of partnership.
Franchise: A franchise is not a form of legal ownership but rather a business model where a franchisee operates under the brand and business system of a franchisor. It is distinct from the three main legal ownership forms listed above.
