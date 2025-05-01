What is one primary purpose of writing a business plan before entering the market?
A
To eliminate all business risks
B
To outline the company's goals and strategies for achieving them
C
To avoid the need for financial statements
D
To guarantee immediate profitability upon launch
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a business plan: A business plan is a formal document that outlines the company's goals, strategies, and the steps needed to achieve those goals. It serves as a roadmap for the business and helps in decision-making.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Carefully read each option and assess whether it aligns with the primary purpose of a business plan.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'To eliminate all business risks' is not feasible as risks cannot be entirely eliminated, and 'To guarantee immediate profitability upon launch' is unrealistic as profitability depends on various factors.
Focus on the correct option: The correct answer is 'To outline the company's goals and strategies for achieving them,' as this is the core function of a business plan.
Conclude the reasoning: A business plan helps stakeholders understand the vision of the company, its financial projections, and operational strategies, making it an essential tool for entering the market.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian