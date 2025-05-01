Which of the following statements correctly describe characteristics of a sole proprietorship?
A
The owner has unlimited personal liability for business debts.
B
The business is taxed separately from its owner.
C
It is easy to establish and dissolve.
D
Ownership is divided among shareholders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship. A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business organization.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristic of 'unlimited personal liability.' In a sole proprietorship, the owner is personally responsible for all the debts and obligations of the business. This means creditors can claim the owner's personal assets if the business cannot pay its debts.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'The business is taxed separately from its owner.' This is incorrect for a sole proprietorship because the business income is reported on the owner's personal tax return, and the business is not taxed as a separate entity.
Step 4: Consider the ease of establishment and dissolution. A sole proprietorship is easy to establish because it does not require formal registration or complex legal processes. Similarly, it is easy to dissolve since the owner has full control over the business.
Step 5: Examine the statement 'Ownership is divided among shareholders.' This is incorrect because a sole proprietorship is owned by a single individual, and there are no shareholders involved.
