Why might a business choose to buy office space rather than lease office space?
A
To build equity in a long-term asset and potentially benefit from property appreciation.
B
To avoid responsibility for property maintenance and repairs.
C
Because buying office space provides greater flexibility to relocate quickly.
D
Because buying office space always results in lower short-term costs than leasing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key factors influencing a business's decision to buy office space versus leasing. Buying office space involves ownership, while leasing involves renting from a landlord.
Evaluate the benefits of buying office space, such as building equity in a long-term asset. Equity is the value of ownership in the property, which can increase over time if the property appreciates in value.
Consider the potential for property appreciation. When a business owns office space, it can benefit from an increase in the property's market value over time, which can contribute to the company's financial stability.
Analyze the responsibilities associated with buying office space, such as property maintenance and repairs. Ownership typically requires the business to handle these responsibilities, unlike leasing, where the landlord may be responsible.
Compare the flexibility and cost implications of buying versus leasing. Buying office space may not provide the same flexibility to relocate quickly as leasing, and it may not always result in lower short-term costs due to upfront expenses like down payments and mortgage payments.
