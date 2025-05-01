Which one of the following is NOT a key linkage among the four primary financial statements?
A
Total assets from the balance sheet are reported as revenue on the income statement.
B
Ending retained earnings from the statement of stockholders' equity appears on the balance sheet.
C
Net income from the income statement is added to retained earnings on the statement of stockholders' equity.
D
Ending cash balance from the statement of cash flows appears on the balance sheet.
1
Step 1: Understand the four primary financial statements: the income statement, the balance sheet, the statement of stockholders' equity, and the statement of cash flows. Each of these statements is interconnected through specific linkages.
Step 2: Analyze the given options to identify which one does not represent a valid linkage between the financial statements. A valid linkage means that data flows logically from one statement to another.
Step 3: Review the first option: 'Total assets from the balance sheet are reported as revenue on the income statement.' This is incorrect because total assets are not reported as revenue. Revenue is generated from the company's operations and is reported on the income statement, while total assets are reported on the balance sheet.
Step 4: Review the other options to confirm their validity: (a) 'Ending retained earnings from the statement of stockholders' equity appears on the balance sheet' is correct because retained earnings are part of stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. (b) 'Net income from the income statement is added to retained earnings on the statement of stockholders' equity' is correct because net income increases retained earnings. (c) 'Ending cash balance from the statement of cash flows appears on the balance sheet' is correct because the ending cash balance is reported as part of the assets on the balance sheet.
Step 5: Conclude that the first option is the one that does not represent a valid linkage among the four primary financial statements, as total assets are not reported as revenue on the income statement.
