Under U.S. GAAP, cash receipts from interest and dividends are classified as which type of activity on the statement of cash flows?
A
Operating activities
B
Investing activities
C
Non-cash activities
D
Financing activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of cash flows under U.S. GAAP. The statement of cash flows categorizes cash flows into three main activities: operating, investing, and financing.
Review the definition of operating activities. These include transactions and events that affect net income, such as cash receipts from customers, cash payments to suppliers, and cash receipts or payments related to interest and dividends.
Analyze the treatment of cash receipts from interest and dividends. Under U.S. GAAP, cash receipts from interest and dividends are typically classified as operating activities because they are related to the entity's core business operations and income generation.
Compare this classification with other categories: Investing activities involve the purchase or sale of long-term assets, while financing activities involve transactions with creditors and owners, such as issuing debt or equity. Non-cash activities are not included in the cash flow statement but disclosed separately.
Conclude that cash receipts from interest and dividends are classified as operating activities under U.S. GAAP, as they directly relate to the entity's income-generating operations.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian