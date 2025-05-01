A job order costing system would best fit the needs of a company that makes:
A
refined petroleum products in continuous processes
B
identical cans of soup in large batches
C
custom furniture for individual clients
D
standardized pencils produced in mass quantities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a job order costing system: It is a costing method used by companies that produce unique or customized products. Costs are assigned to specific jobs or orders, making it suitable for businesses where each product or service is distinct.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Refined petroleum products, identical cans of soup, and standardized pencils are examples of products made in continuous or mass production processes. These processes typically use process costing systems, not job order costing.
Focus on the correct answer: Custom furniture for individual clients fits the criteria for a job order costing system because each piece of furniture is unique and tailored to the client's specifications.
Explain why job order costing is appropriate for custom furniture: Costs such as materials, labor, and overhead can be tracked and allocated to specific jobs or orders, ensuring accurate cost determination for each unique product.
Conclude by emphasizing the distinction between job order costing and process costing: Job order costing is used for customized, individual products, while process costing is used for standardized, mass-produced items.
