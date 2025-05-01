Which of the following is a typical source of monetary resources for a business enterprise?
A
Issuing shares of stock
B
Calculating net income
C
Recording depreciation expense
D
Preparing a trial balance
Understand the question: The problem is asking about typical sources of monetary resources for a business enterprise. This refers to how businesses acquire funds to operate and grow.
Analyze the options: Review each option provided and determine whether it directly contributes to acquiring monetary resources. For example, issuing shares of stock involves selling ownership stakes in the company to investors, which generates funds.
Evaluate 'Calculating net income': This is a financial performance measure and does not directly provide monetary resources. It is used to assess profitability, not to acquire funds.
Evaluate 'Recording depreciation expense': Depreciation is an accounting process to allocate the cost of an asset over its useful life. It does not generate monetary resources but impacts financial statements.
Evaluate 'Preparing a trial balance': A trial balance is a bookkeeping tool used to ensure that debits and credits are balanced. It is part of the accounting process and does not provide monetary resources. Therefore, issuing shares of stock is the correct answer.
