Business strategy, as distinct from corporate strategy, is primarily concerned with:
A
How a company competes within a particular industry or market.
B
The overall direction and scope of an entire organization across multiple industries.
C
The management of a company's financial accounting systems.
D
The legal structure and formation of a business entity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between business strategy and corporate strategy. Business strategy focuses on how a company competes within a specific industry or market, while corporate strategy addresses the overall direction and scope of the organization across multiple industries.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct answer should align with the definition of business strategy, which is concerned with competitive actions within a particular industry or market.
Eliminate options that do not pertain to competitive actions within a specific industry or market. For example, options related to financial accounting systems or legal structure are not relevant to business strategy.
Focus on the option that describes how a company competes within a particular industry or market, as this is the essence of business strategy.
Confirm your understanding by reviewing the definition of business strategy and ensuring the selected answer aligns with this concept.
