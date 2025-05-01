Which type of property manager is most likely to work for real estate developers and investors?
A
Facilities manager
B
Leasing agent
C
Resident manager
D
Asset manager
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of each type of property manager mentioned in the question: Facilities manager, Leasing agent, Resident manager, and Asset manager.
A Facilities manager typically oversees the maintenance and operations of a property, ensuring that the physical infrastructure is functioning properly.
A Leasing agent focuses on finding tenants for properties, negotiating lease agreements, and ensuring occupancy rates are maximized.
A Resident manager usually lives on-site and handles day-to-day operations, such as tenant relations and minor maintenance tasks.
An Asset manager works on behalf of real estate developers and investors to maximize the financial performance of a property portfolio, aligning with the strategic goals of the owners. This makes the Asset manager the most likely answer.
