Which of the following is an advantage that partnerships have over sole proprietorships?
A
Easier transfer of ownership than corporations
B
Pooled knowledge and resources
C
Double taxation of profits
D
Limited liability for all owners
Step 1: Understand the question by identifying the key focus, which is to determine the advantage partnerships have over sole proprietorships.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of partnerships. Partnerships involve two or more individuals who share ownership, responsibilities, and decision-making. This structure allows for pooling of knowledge and resources, which is a key advantage.
Step 3: Compare partnerships to sole proprietorships. Sole proprietorships are owned and operated by a single individual, which limits the ability to pool resources and knowledge. Partnerships, on the other hand, benefit from the combined expertise and assets of multiple owners.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, 'Double taxation of profits' applies to corporations, not partnerships. 'Limited liability for all owners' is incorrect because partnerships typically have unlimited liability unless structured as a limited partnership.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer, which is 'Pooled knowledge and resources,' as this is a distinct advantage partnerships have over sole proprietorships.
