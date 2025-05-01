Which of the following statements about debits is false?
A
Debits decrease liability accounts.
B
Debits increase asset accounts.
C
Debits always increase all types of accounts.
D
Debits increase expense accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record transactions in the double-entry system. Debits are entries made on the left side of an account, while credits are entries made on the right side.
Review the impact of debits on different types of accounts: Debits increase asset and expense accounts, but they decrease liability, equity, and revenue accounts. This is a fundamental rule in accounting.
Analyze each statement provided in the problem: For example, 'Debits decrease liability accounts' is true because debits reduce liabilities. Similarly, 'Debits increase asset accounts' and 'Debits increase expense accounts' are also true based on the rules of debits.
Evaluate the statement 'Debits always increase all types of accounts': This statement is false because debits do not increase all types of accounts. They decrease liability, equity, and revenue accounts, which contradicts the claim.
Conclude that the false statement is 'Debits always increase all types of accounts' based on the analysis of how debits affect different account types.
