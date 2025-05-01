If a policy includes a free-look period of at least 10 days, what is the requirement regarding the delivery of the buyer's guide?
A
The buyer's guide is not required to be delivered if there is a free-look period.
B
The buyer's guide must be delivered only after the free-look period ends.
C
The buyer's guide may be delivered with the policy or prior to policy delivery.
D
The buyer's guide must be delivered at least 30 days before the policy is issued.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'free-look period' in insurance policies. A free-look period is a specific time frame during which the policyholder can review the policy and cancel it without penalties if they are not satisfied.
Step 2: Recognize the purpose of a buyer's guide. A buyer's guide is a document provided to help the policyholder understand the terms, conditions, and benefits of the insurance policy.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between the free-look period and the delivery of the buyer's guide. The free-look period allows the policyholder to review the policy, so the buyer's guide can be delivered either with the policy or before the policy delivery to ensure the policyholder has sufficient information.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the requirements. For example, the buyer's guide is not required to be delivered only after the free-look period ends or at least 30 days before the policy is issued.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer: The buyer's guide may be delivered with the policy or prior to policy delivery, as this ensures the policyholder has the necessary information during the free-look period.
