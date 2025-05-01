Which of the following is true regarding a business associate contract?
A
It is not necessary if the business associate is a subsidiary of the company.
B
It is only required for contracts between two government agencies.
C
It allows a business associate to use confidential information for any purpose.
D
It outlines the responsibilities of a third party in handling confidential information on behalf of a business.
