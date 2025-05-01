Which of the following is NOT a step in preparing a bank reconciliation?
A
Preparing the company's income statement for the period
B
Comparing the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance
C
Recording journal entries for bank service charges and interest earned
D
Identifying and adjusting for outstanding checks and deposits in transit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation: It is a process to ensure that the company's cash account balance matches the balance reported by the bank in the bank statement.
Review the steps typically involved in preparing a bank reconciliation: These include comparing the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance, identifying outstanding checks and deposits in transit, and recording journal entries for bank service charges and interest earned.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Determine which of the listed steps are part of the bank reconciliation process and which are unrelated.
Recognize that preparing the company's income statement for the period is not part of the bank reconciliation process. The income statement is a financial report summarizing revenues and expenses, which is separate from reconciling cash balances.
Conclude that the correct answer is the step that does not align with the purpose and typical procedures of a bank reconciliation, which is 'Preparing the company's income statement for the period.'
