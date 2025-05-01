Ralph Corporation has actual sales of $500,000 and break-even sales of $400,000. What is Ralph Corporation’s margin of safety in percentage?
A
20%
B
25%
C
10%
D
80%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Margin of Safety: It represents the percentage by which actual sales exceed break-even sales. It is a measure of risk, showing how much sales can drop before the company reaches its break-even point.
Use the formula for Margin of Safety in percentage: \( \text{Margin of Safety} = \frac{\text{Actual Sales} - \text{Break-even Sales}}{\text{Actual Sales}} \times 100 \).
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Actual Sales} = 500,000 \) and \( \text{Break-even Sales} = 400,000 \).