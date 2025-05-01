Which of the following statements regarding gross profit is FALSE?
A
Gross profit is an important measure for assessing a company's core profitability from sales.
B
Gross profit represents the profit a company makes after deducting all operating expenses.
C
Gross profit does not include deductions for selling, general, and administrative expenses.
D
Gross profit is calculated as net sales minus cost of goods sold.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of gross profit: Gross profit is the profit a company makes after deducting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales. It does not account for operating expenses such as selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Analyze the first statement: 'Gross profit is an important measure for assessing a company's core profitability from sales.' This is true because gross profit reflects the profitability of a company's primary business activities before considering other expenses.
Analyze the second statement: 'Gross profit represents the profit a company makes after deducting all operating expenses.' This is false because gross profit only deducts the cost of goods sold (COGS) and does not include operating expenses like selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Analyze the third statement: 'Gross profit does not include deductions for selling, general, and administrative expenses.' This is true because these expenses are not part of the calculation for gross profit; they are considered in operating profit.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'Gross profit is calculated as net sales minus cost of goods sold.' This is true because the formula for gross profit is: .
