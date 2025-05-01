A model rocket is sold for $24.00, and the sales tax on the rocket is $1.92. What is the percent of sales tax applied to the sale?
A
10%
B
12%
C
8%
D
6%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the percentage of sales tax applied to the sale of the rocket. The sales tax amount is $1.92, and the selling price of the rocket is $24.00.
Step 2: Recall the formula for calculating the percentage of sales tax: \( \text{Sales Tax Percentage} = \left( \frac{\text{Sales Tax Amount}}{\text{Selling Price}} \right) \times 100 \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The sales tax amount is $1.92, and the selling price is $24.00. The formula becomes \( \text{Sales Tax Percentage} = \left( \frac{1.92}{24.00} \right) \times 100 \).
Step 4: Perform the division \( \frac{1.92}{24.00} \) to find the proportion of the sales tax relative to the selling price.
Step 5: Multiply the result of the division by 100 to convert the proportion into a percentage. This will give the sales tax percentage applied to the sale.
