The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was designed to do which of the following?
Allow companies to delay financial disclosures indefinitely
Eliminate the need for external audits of public companies
Reduce corporate income tax rates for public companies
Improve the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial reporting
Understand the purpose of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): It was enacted in 2002 in response to major corporate scandals (e.g., Enron, WorldCom) to restore investor confidence and ensure transparency in financial reporting.
Recognize the key provisions of SOX: These include requirements for internal controls, external audits, and certifications of financial statements by company executives to ensure accuracy and reliability.
Eliminate incorrect options: SOX does not allow companies to delay financial disclosures indefinitely, nor does it eliminate the need for external audits. It also does not address corporate income tax rates.
Focus on the correct option: The primary goal of SOX is to improve the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial reporting by enforcing stricter regulations and accountability measures.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the purpose of SOX, which is to enhance transparency and trust in financial reporting for public companies.
