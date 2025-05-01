Which of the following is a requirement of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
The CEO and CFO must personally certify the accuracy of financial statements.
B
Public companies must establish internal controls over financial reporting.
C
Auditors are prohibited from providing any tax services to their audit clients.
D
Private companies must file quarterly reports with the SEC.
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability, primarily for public companies. It aims to protect investors by ensuring the accuracy and reliability of corporate disclosures.
Identify the key requirements of SOX: The Act mandates several provisions, including the personal certification of financial statements by the CEO and CFO, the establishment of internal controls over financial reporting, and restrictions on auditors providing certain non-audit services to their audit clients.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Review each statement to determine whether it aligns with the requirements of SOX. For example, the certification of financial statements by the CEO and CFO and the establishment of internal controls are direct requirements of SOX.
Eliminate incorrect options: For instance, private companies are not required to file quarterly reports with the SEC under SOX, and auditors are not entirely prohibited from providing tax services to their audit clients, though certain restrictions apply.
Select the correct answers: Based on the analysis, choose the options that accurately reflect the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, such as the CEO and CFO certification and the establishment of internal controls over financial reporting.
