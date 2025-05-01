Which of the following is an asset use transaction related to receivables?
A
Collecting cash from a customer on account
B
Recognizing interest revenue on a note receivable
C
Selling goods on credit to a customer
D
Borrowing cash by signing a note payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an asset use transaction: An asset use transaction involves the reduction of an asset, typically in exchange for settling a liability or recognizing revenue.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of transaction related to receivables. Determine which one involves a reduction in an asset.
Option 1: Collecting cash from a customer on account. This involves reducing the accounts receivable (an asset) and increasing cash (another asset). This is an asset use transaction because it reduces one asset (accounts receivable).
Option 2: Recognizing interest revenue on a note receivable. This does not involve the reduction of an asset but rather the recognition of revenue, which increases equity.
Option 3: Selling goods on credit to a customer. This increases accounts receivable (an asset) and does not reduce any asset, so it is not an asset use transaction. Option 4: Borrowing cash by signing a note payable. This increases cash (an asset) and creates a liability, but it does not reduce an asset, so it is not an asset use transaction.
