Which of the following is classified as a type of receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Unearned Revenue
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from sales or services provided on credit. They are classified as assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze each option: Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future, classified as assets but not receivables. Unearned Revenue represents money received before goods or services are delivered, classified as liabilities. Accounts Payable are amounts owed by the company to suppliers, classified as liabilities.
Focus on Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is classified as a type of receivable and recorded as an asset on the balance sheet.
Relate to the balance sheet classification: Receivables are part of current assets on the balance sheet, as they are expected to be converted into cash within a year. Accounts Receivable fits this classification.
Conclude the correct classification: Based on the analysis, Accounts Receivable is the correct answer as it is the only option classified as a type of receivable on the company's balance sheet.
