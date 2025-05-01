Which of the following statements about inventory control systems is true?
A
A periodic inventory system provides real-time information about inventory balances.
B
Periodic inventory systems are more accurate than perpetual inventory systems.
C
Perpetual inventory systems do not require physical counts of inventory.
D
A perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records for each purchase and sale.
Understand the two types of inventory control systems: periodic and perpetual. A periodic inventory system updates inventory records at specific intervals, such as monthly or annually, while a perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records in real-time for each transaction.
Analyze the statement 'A periodic inventory system provides real-time information about inventory balances.' This is incorrect because periodic systems only update inventory balances at the end of the accounting period, not in real-time.
Evaluate the statement 'Periodic inventory systems are more accurate than perpetual inventory systems.' This is incorrect because perpetual systems are generally more accurate due to their continuous updates, although physical counts are still necessary to verify accuracy.
Consider the statement 'Perpetual inventory systems do not require physical counts of inventory.' This is incorrect because physical counts are still needed to reconcile discrepancies caused by theft, errors, or other factors.
Review the statement 'A perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records for each purchase and sale.' This is correct because perpetual systems are designed to provide real-time updates for inventory transactions, ensuring more accurate and timely information.
