Who is responsible for deciding which inventory accounting method (such as FIFO, LIFO, or weighted average) a company should use?
A
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
B
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
C
The company's external auditors
D
The company's management
Understand the concept of inventory accounting methods: Inventory accounting methods like FIFO (First-In, First-Out), LIFO (Last-In, First-Out), and weighted average are techniques used to value inventory and cost of goods sold. Each method has implications for financial reporting and tax purposes.
Recognize the role of management: The company's management is responsible for selecting the inventory accounting method that aligns with the company's financial strategy, operational needs, and compliance with accounting standards.
Consider regulatory guidelines: While management decides the method, they must ensure it complies with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), depending on the jurisdiction.
Understand the role of external parties: External auditors review the financial statements to ensure the chosen inventory method is applied consistently and accurately, but they do not decide the method. Similarly, the IRS provides tax regulations but does not dictate the inventory method choice.
Conclude the decision-making process: The company's management evaluates the financial impact, operational feasibility, and compliance requirements before deciding on the inventory accounting method to use.
