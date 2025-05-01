Which of the following represents the largest number of common shares?
A
Issued shares
B
Treasury shares
C
Authorized shares
D
Outstanding shares
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: Authorized shares, Issued shares, Treasury shares, and Outstanding shares. Authorized shares are the maximum number of shares a company is legally allowed to issue as stated in its corporate charter.
Issued shares refer to the number of shares that have been sold to shareholders, including both Treasury shares and Outstanding shares.
Treasury shares are shares that were issued but later repurchased by the company and are not currently outstanding.
Outstanding shares are the shares currently held by shareholders, excluding Treasury shares.
Compare the definitions: Authorized shares represent the largest number because they include all shares a company is allowed to issue, regardless of whether they have been issued or are held as Treasury shares.
