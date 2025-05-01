Which of the following is a requirement to be classified as an S corporation under U.S. tax law?
A
The corporation must be publicly traded.
B
The corporation must have no more than 100 shareholders.
C
The corporation must issue preferred stock.
D
The corporation must have at least one foreign shareholder.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an S corporation: An S corporation is a type of corporation that meets specific Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements, allowing it to pass income, losses, deductions, and credits directly to shareholders for federal tax purposes.
Review the eligibility criteria for an S corporation under U.S. tax law: Key requirements include having no more than 100 shareholders, all shareholders must be U.S. citizens or residents, and the corporation can only issue one class of stock (no preferred stock).
Eliminate incorrect options: Publicly traded corporations cannot qualify as S corporations, and S corporations cannot have foreign shareholders or issue preferred stock.
Focus on the correct requirement: The corporation must have no more than 100 shareholders, which is explicitly stated in the IRS guidelines for S corporations.
Summarize the reasoning: Based on the IRS rules, the correct answer is that the corporation must have no more than 100 shareholders, as this is a fundamental requirement for S corporation classification.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian