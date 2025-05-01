Limited partners benefit from which of the following primary advantages?
A
Unlimited liability for business obligations
B
Limited liability for partnership debts
C
Obligation to actively participate in daily operations
D
Full control over management decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a limited partnership: A limited partnership consists of general partners and limited partners. General partners manage the business and have unlimited liability, while limited partners contribute capital but have limited liability.
Clarify the term 'limited liability': Limited liability means that the limited partners are only responsible for the debts of the partnership up to the amount they have invested. Their personal assets are protected from business obligations.
Analyze the options provided: The first option, 'Unlimited liability for business obligations,' applies to general partners, not limited partners. The third option, 'Obligation to actively participate in daily operations,' is also incorrect because limited partners are not required to manage the business.
Focus on the correct answer: Limited partners benefit from 'Limited liability for partnership debts,' which is the primary advantage of being a limited partner.
Understand the implications: Limited liability allows limited partners to invest in the partnership without risking their personal assets, making it an attractive option for passive investors.
