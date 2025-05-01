Which of the following best describes the format of a single-step income statement for the year ended December 31?
A
All revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together; net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
B
Only operating revenues and expenses are included; non-operating items are excluded from the statement.
C
Income tax expense is presented before operating income, and extraordinary items are listed separately.
D
Operating revenues and expenses are separated from non-operating items, and gross profit is shown before operating expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together. Net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Identify the key characteristics of a single-step income statement: It does not separate operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, nor does it show gross profit or extraordinary items separately.
Compare the provided options to the definition of a single-step income statement: Look for the option that aligns with the grouping of all revenues and all expenses together, and the calculation of net income as total revenues minus total expenses.
Eliminate options that include features not relevant to a single-step income statement: For example, options mentioning separation of operating and non-operating items, gross profit, or extraordinary items are not applicable to this format.
Select the correct description: The correct answer should reflect the simplicity of the single-step income statement format, focusing on the grouping of revenues and expenses without additional categorizations or separations.
