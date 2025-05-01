The difference between single-step and multiple-step income statements is primarily an issue of:
A
the use of accrual versus cash accounting
B
the method of calculating net income
C
the classification of assets and liabilities
D
the level of detail in reporting revenues and expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that shows a company's revenues, expenses, and net income over a specific period.
Recognize the difference between single-step and multiple-step income statements: A single-step income statement groups all revenues together and subtracts all expenses to calculate net income, while a multiple-step income statement provides more detailed classifications of revenues and expenses.
Focus on the key distinction: The single-step format is simpler and does not separate operating and non-operating activities, whereas the multiple-step format includes subtotals such as gross profit and operating income, offering more detailed insights.
Identify the correct answer: The difference between single-step and multiple-step income statements is primarily about the level of detail in reporting revenues and expenses, not accrual versus cash accounting, net income calculation methods, or asset/liability classification.
Conclude that the level of detail in reporting revenues and expenses is the defining characteristic of single-step versus multiple-step income statements, as the multiple-step format provides a clearer breakdown of financial performance.
