When a customer uses a credit or debit card to make a purchase, how are the resulting amounts typically classified on the seller's balance sheet?
A
As cash, since the seller receives immediate payment from the customer
B
As accounts receivable, since the seller is waiting for payment from the card company or bank
C
As notes receivable, because the card transaction creates a formal written promise to pay
D
As inventory, because the goods have not yet been delivered to the customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a customer uses a credit or debit card, the seller does not receive immediate cash from the customer. Instead, the payment is processed by the card company or bank, which will transfer the funds to the seller after a short delay.
Analyze the classification options: The seller is waiting for payment from the card company or bank, which means the amount is not yet cash. It is also not inventory, as the goods have already been delivered to the customer.
Consider the definition of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to the seller by customers or third parties (such as card companies or banks) for goods or services provided. This aligns with the situation described in the problem.
Evaluate why notes receivable is not applicable: Notes receivable typically involves a formal written promise to pay, such as a promissory note, which is not created in standard credit or debit card transactions.
Conclude the classification: Based on the analysis, the resulting amounts from credit or debit card transactions are typically classified as accounts receivable on the seller's balance sheet until the payment is received from the card company or bank.
