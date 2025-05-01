Which of the following are the five elements of the accounting equation?
A
Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Revenues, Expenses
B
Assets, Liabilities, Capital, Drawings, Sales
C
Assets, Liabilities, Cash, Inventory, Equity
D
Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Dividends, Supplies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting equation: The accounting equation is the foundation of financial accounting and represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and equity. It is expressed as Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Recognize the five elements of the accounting equation: In addition to the basic equation, revenues and expenses are included to reflect the company's performance over time. These elements are Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Revenues, and Expenses.
Analyze the options provided: Compare each option to the five elements of the accounting equation. For example, 'Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Revenues, Expenses' matches the correct elements, while other options include terms like 'Capital,' 'Drawings,' 'Sales,' 'Cash,' 'Inventory,' 'Dividends,' and 'Supplies,' which are not part of the five elements.
Eliminate incorrect options: Remove options that include terms not part of the accounting equation, such as 'Dividends' and 'Supplies,' which are specific accounts but not fundamental elements.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, choose the option that lists the five elements of the accounting equation accurately: 'Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Revenues, Expenses.'
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian