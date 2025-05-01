Which of the following best describes accounts receivable?
A
Amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit
B
Amounts a company owes to its suppliers for goods or services purchased on credit
C
Cash held by a company in its bank accounts
D
Investments in stocks and bonds held for trading purposes
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to the amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services that the company has sold on credit. It represents an asset on the company's balance sheet because it is money that the company expects to receive in the future.
Analyze the options provided: Carefully read each option and determine which one aligns with the definition of accounts receivable. Pay attention to keywords such as 'owed to a company,' 'customers,' and 'sold on credit.'
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Amounts a company owes to its suppliers' refers to accounts payable, not accounts receivable. Similarly, 'Cash held by a company' refers to cash or cash equivalents, and 'Investments in stocks and bonds' refers to marketable securities or investment accounts.
Identify the correct option: The correct description of accounts receivable is 'Amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit.' This matches the definition and is consistent with financial accounting principles.
Review the importance of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable is a critical component of a company's working capital and liquidity. It reflects the company's ability to manage credit sales and collect payments efficiently.
