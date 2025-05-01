Which of the following is a characteristic of the proprietorship form of business organization?
A
Ownership is easily transferred through the sale of stock.
B
Profits are taxed at the corporate tax rate.
C
The owner has unlimited liability for business debts.
D
It is a separate legal entity from its owner.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of a proprietorship form of business organization. A proprietorship is a business owned and operated by a single individual, and it is not legally separate from its owner.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristic of unlimited liability. In a proprietorship, the owner is personally responsible for all business debts, meaning creditors can claim the owner's personal assets if the business cannot pay its debts.
Step 3: Compare the other options provided in the question. For example, ownership transfer through stock sales and corporate tax rates are characteristics of corporations, not proprietorships.
Step 4: Evaluate the option stating 'It is a separate legal entity from its owner.' This is incorrect for proprietorships, as they are not legally separate from their owners.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct characteristic of a proprietorship is 'The owner has unlimited liability for business debts,' as this aligns with the definition and nature of this form of business organization.
