Which type of business organization offers limited legal liability to its owners, making it advantageous for small businesses seeking to raise capital?
A
Corporation
B
Unlimited liability company
C
General partnership
D
Sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'limited legal liability': This means that the owners of the business are not personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Review the characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem: Corporation, Unlimited liability company, General partnership, and Sole proprietorship.
Analyze the key feature of a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners (shareholders), and it provides limited liability protection to its owners. This means shareholders are not personally liable for the corporation's debts.
Compare the other options: Unlimited liability companies, general partnerships, and sole proprietorships do not offer limited liability protection. In these structures, owners may be personally responsible for business debts and obligations.
Conclude that the type of business organization offering limited legal liability to its owners, making it advantageous for small businesses seeking to raise capital, is a corporation.
