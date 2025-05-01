In the context of business organization, what is a 'strategic point'?
A
A location where a company opens its first branch.
B
A financial milestone achieved by a business.
C
A point at which a business reaches maximum profitability.
D
A moment when the fundamentals of a business or industry are about to change.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'strategic point' in the context of business organization. It refers to a critical moment when the fundamentals of a business or industry are about to change, often requiring strategic decisions to adapt to new circumstances.
Analyze the options provided in the question to determine which one aligns with the definition of a 'strategic point.'
Option 1: 'A location where a company opens its first branch' refers to a physical expansion decision, not a fundamental change in the business or industry.
Option 2: 'A financial milestone achieved by a business' refers to a specific financial achievement, which is not necessarily tied to a fundamental shift in the business or industry.
Option 3: 'A point at which a business reaches maximum profitability' describes a financial outcome, not a strategic moment of change. The correct answer is the one that matches the definition: 'A moment when the fundamentals of a business or industry are about to change.'
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian