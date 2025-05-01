Which of the following is NOT a true statement about Automated Clearinghouses (ACHs) in the context of receivables?
A
ACHs help reduce the risk of handling physical cash and checks.
B
ACHs process electronic payments and collections between banks.
C
ACHs are commonly used for direct deposit of payroll and vendor payments.
D
ACH transactions are typically slower than paper checks.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Automated Clearinghouses (ACHs): ACHs are electronic networks used for financial transactions, such as direct deposits, bill payments, and collections between banks. They are designed to streamline and automate payment processes.
Review the benefits of ACHs: ACHs reduce the risk associated with handling physical cash and checks, improve efficiency, and are commonly used for payroll and vendor payments. They are faster and more secure compared to traditional paper checks.
Analyze the statement about ACH transaction speed: ACH transactions are typically faster than paper checks because they are processed electronically, reducing delays associated with physical handling and mailing.
Compare the given statements: Evaluate each statement to determine which one is inconsistent with the characteristics of ACHs. The statement 'ACH transactions are typically slower than paper checks' contradicts the known advantages of ACHs.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the comparison, identify the statement that is NOT true about ACHs. This involves recognizing that the incorrect statement is the one about ACH transactions being slower than paper checks.
