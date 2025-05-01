Which of the following types of receivables results in a cash inflow when collected?
A
Recognition of unearned revenue
B
Collection of accounts receivable
C
Writing off a bad debt
D
Allowance for doubtful accounts
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. When these receivables are collected, they result in a cash inflow because the company receives cash in exchange for the outstanding amount.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different accounting transaction. Determine which one directly results in cash inflow upon collection.
Option 1 - Recognition of unearned revenue: This involves recording revenue that has been received in advance but not yet earned. It does not result in a cash inflow when collected because the cash was already received earlier.
Option 2 - Collection of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided. When collected, this results in a direct cash inflow because the company receives payment for the outstanding balance.
Option 3 - Writing off a bad debt and Option 4 - Allowance for doubtful accounts: Writing off a bad debt involves removing uncollectible receivables from the books, and the allowance for doubtful accounts is an estimate of uncollectible receivables. Neither of these transactions results in a cash inflow because they do not involve the collection of cash.
