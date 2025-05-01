When evaluating different types of receivables, such as loans, which factor is most important to compare to assess their collectibility?
A
The physical location of the borrower
B
The creditworthiness of the borrower
C
The color of the loan documents
D
The number of employees at the lending institution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or borrowers. Assessing their collectibility is crucial for financial reporting and decision-making.
Identify the key factor for collectibility: The most important factor to evaluate is the creditworthiness of the borrower, as it directly impacts the likelihood of repayment.
Explain creditworthiness: Creditworthiness refers to the borrower’s ability and willingness to repay the loan. It is typically assessed using factors such as credit history, income, debt levels, and financial stability.
Eliminate irrelevant factors: The physical location of the borrower, the color of the loan documents, and the number of employees at the lending institution do not provide meaningful information about the borrower’s ability to repay the loan.
Conclude the importance: Comparing the creditworthiness of borrowers allows lenders to make informed decisions about granting loans and managing receivables effectively.
