Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Notes Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from sales or lending activities. They are considered assets on the balance sheet.
Review the types of receivables listed: Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable are all examples of receivables because they represent amounts owed to the company.
Analyze the term 'Accounts Payable': Accounts Payable is a liability, not an asset. It represents amounts the company owes to suppliers or creditors for goods and services received.
Compare 'Accounts Payable' with the other options: Since Accounts Payable is a liability and not a receivable, it does not belong in the category of receivables.
Conclude that 'Accounts Payable' is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting, as it represents an obligation rather than an amount owed to the company.
