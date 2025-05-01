Which financial statement summarizes revenues and expenses to determine net income or loss in a single step?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Single-step Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity, and the Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings. The Single-step Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses to determine net income or loss.
Recognize that the Single-step Income Statement is designed to simplify the calculation of net income or loss by subtracting total expenses from total revenues in one step.
Identify the components of the Single-step Income Statement: Revenues (e.g., sales revenue, service revenue) and Expenses (e.g., cost of goods sold, operating expenses). These are grouped into two categories for simplicity.
Understand the formula used in the Single-step Income Statement: \( \text{Net Income (or Loss)} = \text{Total Revenues} - \text{Total Expenses} \). This formula is applied directly to summarize the financial performance.
Conclude that the Single-step Income Statement is the correct answer because it directly summarizes revenues and expenses to determine net income or loss in a single calculation.
