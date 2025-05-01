Which of the following is NOT a component of the fraud triangle?
A
Opportunity
B
Segregation of duties
C
Incentive/Pressure
D
Rationalization
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. The three components are Opportunity, Incentive/Pressure, and Rationalization.
Opportunity refers to the circumstances that allow fraud to occur, such as weak internal controls or lack of oversight.
Incentive/Pressure refers to the motivation or need that drives an individual to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties or personal gain.
Rationalization is the justification or reasoning that the fraudster uses to make their actions seem acceptable or less unethical.
Segregation of duties is not a component of the fraud triangle. Instead, it is a control mechanism used to reduce the opportunity for fraud by dividing responsibilities among different individuals to prevent unauthorized actions.
