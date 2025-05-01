Which type of accounting would most appropriately guide Chris in adjusting the percentages of his investments to minimize risk in his portfolio?
A
Financial Accounting
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Tax Accounting
D
Investment Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Financial Accounting focuses on external reporting, Managerial Accounting aids internal decision-making, Tax Accounting deals with compliance and tax planning, and Investment Accounting specializes in managing and analyzing investment portfolios.
Recognize that Chris's goal is to adjust the percentages of his investments to minimize risk in his portfolio, which requires expertise in analyzing and managing investments.
Identify that Investment Accounting is the most appropriate type of accounting for this scenario, as it provides tools and methodologies to evaluate investment performance, assess risk, and optimize portfolio allocation.
Consider how Investment Accounting uses techniques such as diversification, risk assessment models, and portfolio rebalancing to achieve the desired investment outcomes.
Conclude that Investment Accounting aligns directly with Chris's objective of minimizing risk in his portfolio, making it the correct choice for guiding his investment decisions.
