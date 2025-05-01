To speed up the cash conversion cycle, a company can:
A
Increase the average collection period
B
Extend longer credit terms to customers
C
Sell receivables to a factor
D
Delay payment to suppliers as long as possible
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cash conversion cycle (CCC): The CCC measures how efficiently a company converts its investments in inventory and other resources into cash flows from sales. It consists of three components: Days Inventory Outstanding (DIO), Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), and Days Payable Outstanding (DPO).
Analyze the impact of selling receivables to a factor: Selling receivables to a factor allows the company to receive cash immediately instead of waiting for customers to pay. This reduces the Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), which is a key component of the CCC.
Evaluate why increasing the average collection period or extending longer credit terms to customers would not speed up the CCC: Both actions would increase the DSO, thereby lengthening the CCC rather than speeding it up.
Consider the effect of delaying payment to suppliers: Delaying payments increases the Days Payable Outstanding (DPO), which can reduce the CCC. However, this strategy must be balanced carefully to avoid damaging supplier relationships.
Conclude that selling receivables to a factor is the most effective option for speeding up the CCC: By converting receivables into immediate cash, the company improves liquidity and shortens the cash conversion cycle.
