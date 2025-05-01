Which of the following tactics may reduce risks of fraud in supplier delivery according to the fraud triangle framework?
A
Relying solely on verbal agreements with suppliers
B
Implementing segregation of duties in the purchasing process
C
Eliminating periodic audits of supplier transactions
D
Allowing a single employee to approve and receive deliveries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fraud triangle framework, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. Fraud is more likely to occur when these elements are present.
Analyze the options provided in the question to determine which tactic aligns with reducing opportunities for fraud, as this is a key element of the fraud triangle.
Evaluate the tactic 'Implementing segregation of duties in the purchasing process.' Segregation of duties reduces opportunities for fraud by ensuring that no single individual has control over all aspects of a transaction, such as approval, ordering, and receiving.
Consider why relying solely on verbal agreements, eliminating periodic audits, or allowing a single employee to approve and receive deliveries may increase the risk of fraud. These practices create opportunities for fraud by reducing oversight and accountability.
Conclude that implementing segregation of duties is the most effective tactic to reduce fraud risks in supplier delivery, as it directly addresses the opportunity element of the fraud triangle.
