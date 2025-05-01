Which of the following is NOT an element of the fraud triangle?
A
Incentive
B
Collusion
C
Opportunity
D
Rationalization
1
Understand the fraud triangle: The fraud triangle is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. It consists of three elements: Incentive (or Pressure), Opportunity, and Rationalization.
Define each element: Incentive refers to the motivation or pressure to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties. Opportunity refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or oversight. Rationalization is the justification or reasoning that allows the fraudster to feel their actions are acceptable.
Analyze the options provided: Incentive, Opportunity, and Rationalization are all elements of the fraud triangle. Collusion, however, is not part of the fraud triangle. Collusion refers to the act of two or more individuals working together to commit fraud, which is a separate concept.
Identify the correct answer: Since Collusion is not an element of the fraud triangle, it is the correct answer to the question.
Conclude the reasoning: The fraud triangle focuses on individual factors that lead to fraud, while collusion involves multiple parties working together, making it distinct from the elements of the fraud triangle.
