intended to maximize profits regardless of legal or ethical considerations
B
approved by management without any documentation
C
designed to conceal fraudulent activities from auditors
D
performed with a legitimate business purpose and does not violate ethical standards
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the 'lemon test' concept: The 'lemon test' in financial accounting refers to evaluating whether an activity aligns with legitimate business purposes and ethical standards.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully review each option to determine whether it meets the criteria of the 'lemon test' (legitimate business purpose and adherence to ethical standards).
Eliminate incorrect options: Discard options that involve maximizing profits without regard to ethics, lack of documentation, or fraudulent concealment, as these do not align with the 'lemon test' criteria.
Identify the correct option: Select the option that explicitly states the activity is performed with a legitimate business purpose and does not violate ethical standards.
Reflect on the importance of ethical standards: Recognize that financial accounting practices must adhere to ethical guidelines to ensure transparency, trust, and compliance with legal requirements.
