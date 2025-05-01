Which of the following elements of the fraud triangle refers to the ability of an individual to carry out and conceal fraudulent activities?
A
Collusion
B
Opportunity
C
Pressure
D
Rationalization
1
Understand the fraud triangle: The fraud triangle is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. It consists of three elements: Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization.
Define 'Opportunity': Opportunity refers to the ability of an individual to commit and conceal fraudulent activities. It arises when there are weaknesses in internal controls or systems that allow fraud to occur.
Differentiate 'Opportunity' from other elements: Pressure refers to the motivation or need to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties. Rationalization is the justification or reasoning an individual uses to make their fraudulent actions seem acceptable.
Recognize the role of 'Opportunity' in fraud: Opportunity is the element that enables the fraud to happen. Without the ability to carry out and conceal fraudulent activities, the fraud cannot occur, even if pressure and rationalization are present.
Apply the concept: In the context of the question, 'Opportunity' is the correct answer because it directly refers to the ability to carry out and conceal fraudulent activities, distinguishing it from Pressure and Rationalization.
