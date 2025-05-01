In the context of fraud and the fraud triangle, the measure of risk is best described as:
A
The frequency of external audits performed each year.
B
The total amount of losses a company has experienced in the past.
C
The likelihood that fraud will occur due to the presence of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization.
D
The number of internal controls implemented by an organization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These elements explain the conditions under which fraud is likely to occur.
Recognize that the measure of risk in the fraud triangle is not directly tied to external audits, past losses, or the number of internal controls, but rather to the likelihood of fraud occurring due to the presence of the three elements.
Analyze how opportunity, pressure, and rationalization contribute to the risk of fraud. Opportunity arises when there are weaknesses in internal controls, pressure stems from financial or personal stress, and rationalization occurs when individuals justify unethical behavior.
Evaluate the importance of assessing the likelihood of fraud by identifying and mitigating these three elements within an organization. This helps reduce the overall risk of fraud.
Conclude that the correct description of the measure of risk in the fraud triangle is the likelihood that fraud will occur due to the presence of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian